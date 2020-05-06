Gemeinderätin aus Mauensee rückt im Luzerner Kantonsrat nach

Priska Galliker aus Knutwil tritt nach gut neun Jahren als Kantonsrätin zurück. Für sie folgt eine CVP-Politikerin aus der Nachbargemeinde.
Die Knutwiler CVP-Kantonsrätin Priska Galliker hat per Ende Juni 2020 ihren Rücktritt aus dem Luzerner Parlament bekannt gegeben. Grund für ihre Demission sei, dass sie den Fokus auf die Tätigkeit als Sekundarlehrerin und das Mandat als Gemeindepräsidentin legen möchte. Galliker ist seit 2012 Kantonsrätin.
Die Knutwiler CVP-Kantonsrätin Priska Galliker hat per Ende Juni 2020 ihren Rücktritt aus dem Luzerner Parlament bekannt gegeben. Grund für ihre Demission sei, dass sie den Fokus auf die Tätigkeit als Sekundarlehrerin und das Mandat als Gemeindepräsidentin legen möchte. Galliker ist seit 2012 Kantonsrätin.
Ihre Nachfolge wird Priska Häfliger-Kunz antreten. Sie lebt in Mauensee und politisiert dort für die CVP im Gemeinderat. Dieses Amt wolle sie auch als Kantonsrätin weiterhin ausüben, sagt Priska Häfliger auf Anfrage. (rt)