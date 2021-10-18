Todesfall
Ex-US-Aussenminister Colin Powell stirbt an den Folgen von Covid

Der ehemalige US-Aussenminister Colin Powell ist tot.

Colin Powell.

Carolyn Kaster / AP

Powell verstarb 84-jährig an den Folgen einer Corona-Erkrankung. Seine Familie habe das auf Facebook mitgeteilt, schreibt CNN-Moderator Jim Sciutto auf Twitter.

(mwa)

