Der ehemalige US-Aussenminister Colin Powell ist tot.
Powell verstarb 84-jährig an den Folgen einer Corona-Erkrankung. Seine Familie habe das auf Facebook mitgeteilt, schreibt CNN-Moderator Jim Sciutto auf Twitter.
Breaking: Colin Powell, the first Black US secretary of state whose leadership in several Republican administrations helped shape American foreign policy for years, has died from complications from covid, his family said on Facebook. He was 84 years old.— Jim Sciutto (@jimsciutto) October 18, 2021
Update folgt...
(mwa)