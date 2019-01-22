Kontakt
«A Star is born» oder doch «The Favourite»? Das sind die Anwärter für die Oscars 2019

Am Dienstagnachmittag wurden in den USA die Oscarnominierungen bekannt gegeben. Favoriten sind unter anderem die Filme «A Star is Born», «Black Panther» oder «Bohemian Rhapsody».
Ines Biedenkapp
Am Dienstag wurden in LA die Nominierungen für die diesjährigen Oscars bekannt gegeben. (Bild: Keystone/Nicolas Armer)

Es ist bald wieder soweit: Jährlich ist die Verleihung der Oscars ein weltweites Spektakel. Insgesamt werden Gewinnerinnen und Gewinner in 24 Kategorien gesucht – von den besten Darstellern bis hin zur beliebtesten Filmmusik. Seit Dienstag stehen die Nominierten fest. Moderiert wurde die Veranstaltung von Kumail Nanjiani und Tracee Ellis Ross. Hier die Nominierten in den Hauptkategorien:

Beste Hauptdarstellerin

  • Yalitza Aparicio, «Roma»
  • Glenn Close, «The Wife»
  • Olivia Colman, «The Favourite»
  • Lady Gaga, «A Star is Born»
  • Melissa McCarthy, «Can you ever forgive me?»

Bester Hauptdarsteller

  • Christian Bale, «Vice»
  • Bradley Cooper, «A Star is Born»
  • Willem Dafoe, «At Eternety's Gate»
  • Rami Malek, «Bohemian Rapsody»
  • Viggo Mortensen, «Green Book»

Beste Nebendarstellerin

  • Amy Adams, «Vice»
  • Marina De Tavira, «Roma»
  • Regina King, «If Beale Street could talk»
  • Emma Stone, «The Favourite»
  • Rachel Weisz, «The Favourite»

Bester Nebendarsteller

  • Mahershala Ali, «Green Book»
  • Adam Driver, «BlacKkKlansman»
  • Sam Elliott, «A Star is Born»
  • Richard E. Grant, «Can you ever forgive me?»
  • Sam Rockwell, «Vice»

Bester Film

  • «Black Panther»
  • «BlacKkKlansman»
  • «Bohemian Rhapsody»
  • «The Favourite»
  • «Green Book»
  • «Roma»
  • «A Star is Born»
  • «Vice»

Bester nicht-englischsprachiger Film

  • «Capernaum», Libanon
  • «Cold War», Polen
  • «Never Look Away», Deutschland
  • «Roma», Mexiko
  • «Shoplifters», Japan

Beste Regie

  • «BlacKkKlansman»
  • «Cold War»
  • «The Favourite»
  • «Roma»
  • «Vice»

Bestes adaptiertes Drehbuch

  • «The Ballad of Buster Scruggs»
  • «BlacKkKlansman»
  • «Can you ever forgive me?»
  • «If Beale Street could talk?»
  • «A Star is born»

Bestes Originaldrehbuch

  • «The Favourite»
  • «First Reformed»
  • «Green Book»
  • «Roma»
  • «Vice»

Bester Song

  • All the Stars, «Black Panther»
  • I'll fight, «RBG»
  • The place where lost things go, «Mary Poppins Return»
  • Shallow, «A star is born»
  • When a cowboy trades his spurs for wings, «the ballad of Buster Scruggs»

Beste Soundtrack

  • «Black Panther»
  • «BlaKkkKlansman»
  • «If Beale Street could talk»
  • «Isle of Dogs»
  • «Mary Poppins Returns»

