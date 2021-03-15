Wegen der Pandemie steigt die Oscarnacht 2021 verspätet, am 25. April 2021. Am Montag wurden in Los Angeles die Anwärter für die letzte Runde bekannt.
Bester Film
- «The Father» - «Judas and the Black Messiah» - «Mank» - «Minari - Wo wir Wurzeln schlagen» - «Nomadland» - «Promising Young Woman» - «Sound of Metal» - «The Trial of the Chicago 7»
Beste Regie
- Thomas Vinterberg für «Der Rausch» - David Fincher für «Mank» - Lee Isaac Chung für «Minari - Wo wir Wurzeln schlagen» - Chloé Zhao für «Nomadland» - Emerald Fennell für «Promising Young Woman»
Beste Hauptdarstellerin
- Viola Davis für «Ma Rainey's Black Bottom» - Andra Day für «The United States vs. Billie Holiday» - Vanessa Kirby für «Pieces of a Woman» - Frances McDormand für «Nomadland» - Carey Mulligan für «Promising Young Woman»
Bester Hauptdarsteller
- Riz Ahmed für «Sound of Metal» - Chadwick Boseman für «Ma Rainey's Black Bottom» - Anthony Hopkins für «The Father» - Gary Oldman für «Mank» - Steven Yeun für «Minari - Wo wir Wurzeln schlagen»
Beste Nebendarstellerin
- Maria Bakalova für «Borat Anschluss Moviefilm» - Glenn Close für «Hillbilly Elegy» - Olivia Colman für «The Father» - Amanda Seyfried für «Mank» - Yuh-Jung Youn für «Minari - Wo wir Wurzeln schlagen»
Bester Nebendarsteller
- Sacha Baron Cohen für «The Trial of the Chicago 7» - Daniel Kaluuya für «Judas and the Black Messiah» - Leslie Odom Jr. für «One Night in Miami» - Paul Raci für «Sound of Metal» - Lakeith Stanfield für «Judas and the Black Messiah»
Bester internationaler Spielfilm (sogenannter Ausland-Oscar)
- «Der Rausch» (Dänemark) - «Better Days» (Hongkong) - «Kollektiv – Korruption tötet» (Rumänien) - «The Man Who Sold His Skin» (Tunesien) - «Quo Vadis, Aida?» (Bosnien-Herzegowina) (dpa)