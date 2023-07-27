Viral video Abused by Putin’s troops: This is the story of the soldier who dances against the war in Ukraine in the viral video on Tiktok Nikolai Lebedev’s videos, in which he defiantly wears flowers in his hair to protest against the war in Ukraine, have gone viral, capturing the attention of millions. However, what lies beneath the surface is a harrowing tale of a man who fell victim to the ruthless grip of the Russian security apparatus.

On Tiktok, videos of a young man have been spreading for a few weeks. He puts a flower in his hair while in the midst of war and then performs kind of dance to melancholic Spanish music. Each Tiktok reaches over 110 million views (on the original account alone, not counting copies) and appears to convey a touching anti-war message.

The man seen in the video is heavily armed in the combat zone, with trenches behind him. However, instead of death and the cold seriousness of war, the protagonist in the scene portrays an image of youthful lightness. On his military backpack, he wears a pink Hello Kitty sticker, making him seem more like an ordinary boy from the neighborhood who was involuntarily drawn into the war due to Russian aggression. And now, he dances against his unjust fate.

There are hundreds of videos of him on the internet. In reality, his name is Nikolai Lebedev, and he has over 13 million followers on his main Tiktok account «Nekoglai.» The anti-war message has inspired numerous soldiers to create similar videos - both Ukrainian and Russian soldiers can be seen dancing in the same awkward style to Manu Chao’s «Me gustas tu.» from the album «Esperanza» (engl. hope).

Behind the video is a blogger from Moldova

Nikolai Lebedev, the soldier from the original video, has also become a pawn in the war propaganda machinery. In some videos, he is depicted as a Ukrainian hero who courageously fights against the Russian aggressor, coming from the heart of society.

In other videos, he is portrayed as a corrupt influencer who begs for money from Russian war opponents using propaganda tricks but misappropriates the funds.

In reality, neither of these narratives are true. Nikolai Lebedev is originally a Moldovan influencer and blogger who lived in Moscow until last autumn, earning his living through gaming streams. In November, Lebedev posted a parody video of a Russian soldier who fearfully fends off a grenade thrown at him but then confidently shows off his muscles as the song «Rasputin» plays in the background. The video angered Russian military circles and led the head of the Russian «Internet Security Agency» to launch an investigation against Lebedev.

The Tiktoker was subsequently arrested outside his apartment, unable to contact his lawyer. He claims that the Russian police severely abused him. According to his version, the security forces repeatedly beat him into a coma, extinguished cigarettes on his head, and sexually assaulted him with a cola bottle. As no one could get in touch with him, his manager then posted a video on Nekoglai’s channel, inquiring about his condition, to exert public pressure on the state apparatus.

After days, Lebedev appeared, and was brought to a Moscow court with a shaved head, where he tearfully apologized for his first video. A new video of his apology during his detention was later published by the state-owned Russian news agency RIA Novosti. The young Moldovan was quickly deported to his home country, from where he told his story in several internet videos.

The short films are stirring up Russian society

On YouTube, Nikolai Lebedev retracts his apology, stating that it was made under torture. «The floor of the police station was covered in my blood and vomit; they treated me so badly. But they made sure not to hit me directly in the face to leave fewer visible marks,» said Lebedev, who was already a known figure in the Russian gaming community before this incident.

He claims he was forced to make the statements in the appologetic video but now refuses to be silenced. In response, the head of the Russian «Internet Security Agency» denied the allegations in a statement on Telegram and filed a defamation lawsuit against the influencer.

Since the events of last autumn, the Moldovan has been supporting Ukraine as much as he can. He uploads videos providing insight into the workings of the Russian security apparatus and sheds light on the daily life of Ukrainian soldiers.

The blogger also publicly donated five expensive drones and a car to the Ukrainian army, stating in a video during the handover to the Ukrainian army, «I am happy to contribute to the victory over the Russian world.» Since early June, according to his Telegram channel, he is temporarily in Ukraine himself, assisting the Ukrainian armed forces in activities such as building trenches.

Lebedev’s most significant contribution, however, comes through his videos. The anti-war message in them is being heard on both sides. By now, in addition to regular soldiers, some of the most famous Russian influencers have also uploaded films of themselves dancing in the same style to Manu Chao, expressing their discontent with the war of the Russian elites.