⚡️Ukraine expects temporary ceasefire to evacuate civilians from 10 cities on March 9.



The routes include Enerhodar and Mariupol to Zaporizhzhia, from Sumy to Poltava, from Izium to Lozova, from Volnovakha to Pokrovsk, from Vorzel, Borodianka, Bucha, Irpin, and Hostomel to Kyiv.