Unglück: Air India Maschine bricht bei Landung auseinander

Eine Maschine der Air India mit 191 Personen an Bord ist offenbar bei der Landung in Kozhikode in Südindien auseinandergebrochen. Es soll viele Verletzte gegeben haben.

(has) Medienberichten zufolge ist die aus Dubai kommende Maschine von der Landebahn gerutscht und zerbrochen. Wie es zu dem Unglück kam, ist noch unklar.

Update folgt

