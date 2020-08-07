Unglück: Air India Maschine bricht bei Landung auseinander

Eine Maschine der Air India mit 191 Personen an Bord ist offenbar bei der Landung in Kozhikode in Südindien auseinandergebrochen. Es soll viele Verletzte gegeben haben.
(has) Medienberichten zufolge ist die aus Dubai kommende Maschine von der Landebahn gerutscht und zerbrochen. Wie es zu dem Unglück kam, ist noch unklar.
Update folgt
Watch | Rescue operations underway as Air India Express flight from Dubai with 184 passengers overshoots runway during #Kerala landing pic.twitter.com/G6h6weg9JF— NDTV (@ndtv) August 7, 2020
An Air India Express plane skidded during landing at Karipur airport in Kozhikode, #Kerala. More details awaited— NDTV (@ndtv) August 7, 2020
(📸 ANI) pic.twitter.com/ASoXuKmkiG
Shocked at the devastating news of the plane mishap in Kozhikode. Deepest condolences to the friends and family of those who died in this accident. Prayers for the speedy recovery of the injured.— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) August 7, 2020