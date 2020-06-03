Der EV Zug trifft in der Champions Hockey League auf Skelleftea AIK Am Mittwochabend wurde die Auslosung der Champions Hockey League vorgenommen. Der EV Zug trifft im 1/16-Final auf den schwedischen Vertreter aus Skelleftea.

(reb) Die Gruppenspiele für dieses Jahr sind schon vorher abgesagt worden. Die Partien dieser K.o.-Runde werden voraussichtlich im Oktober ausgetragen.

Die weiteren Partien:

EVZ-Profis nächste Saison wieder auf Schulbesuch

Der EVZ führt das Schulprojekt «EVZ tscheggt dini Schuel!» ab der kommenden Saison zum fünften Mal durch. In der letzten Spielzeit besuchten EVZ-Spieler insgesamt 90 Schulklassen in 31 Orten der Region. Zusätzlich zum Schulbesuch werden die Klassen an ein Heimspiel des EVZ eingeladen. Ab sofort können sich Schulklassen per Video, Foto oder einem sonstigen Beitrag auf schueleraktion@evz.ch bewerben.